Trump unloads on reporter following questions on Epstein file

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared agitated Tuesday after taking questions on the Jeffrey Epstein file. It follows a controversial admission by the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) that no “client list” exists.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” President Trump said, seemingly annoyed. “This guy’s been talked about for years.”

“Are people still talking about this guy – this creep?” he repeated. “That is unbelievable.”

“I can’t believe you are asking a question about Epstein at a time like this,” Trump said, referring to devastating flash flooding in Texas, killing dozens, and the passage of his Big Beautiful Bill.

President Trump and AG Pam Bondi respond to a question about Epstein: pic.twitter.com/jyBGBx9dbq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 8, 2025

A memo obtained by Axios revealed that under Trump, the FBI and DOJ found no evidence Monday to support claims that Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, maintained a "client list," or was murdered.

Last year, Trump vowed to disclose more Epstein files, but the initial release disappointed, as flight logs and Ghislaine Maxwell's redacted address book were already public. Maxwell, an Epstein associate, is currently serving 20 years for child sex trafficking.

No further charges are expected, it said. "We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

Trump is mistaken if he thinks the American people are just going to “move on” from the Epstein client list.



This is too big - it’s not going away. pic.twitter.com/SPF0R8c4V5 — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) July 7, 2025

Since Epstein's 2019 death, rumours have swirled that his client list would implicate high-profile individuals in sex crimes. "Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends," the memo adds.

Trump received major pushback Monday when he praised FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino in a post on Truth Social. Both figures initially questioned the official story of Epstein's death but now state he killed himself.

Despite this, many online maintain that Epstein was murdered to conceal crimes that they allege implicated government officials, celebrities, and business leaders.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in a New York jail while awaiting further sex trafficking charges in 2019.

The Epstein case, already fueling public fervour, is now subject to further scrutiny from MAGA supporters, who criticized Trump online after his administration found "no incriminating 'client list'" related to Epstein.

Since Epstein's 2019 death, rumours have swirled that his client list would implicate high-profile individuals in sex crimes.



READ MORE: https://t.co/UqcaC221nX pic.twitter.com/E3wpTukPRR — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) July 7, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi's February 27 announcement of record releases fuelled speculation about a list, but much of the distributed information was already public.

Bondi clarified her comments on the file. “I did an interview with Fox, and it’s been getting a lot of attention because I was asked a question about the client list. My response was ‘It’s sitting on my desk to be reviewed,’ meaning the file,” she said.

Last month, Elon Musk claimed the government hadn't released records because Trump "is in the Epstein files," sparking interest despite the president's dismissal.

Bondi ordered the FBI to release the "full and complete Epstein files," including videos. Most records were court-sealed to protect child exploitation victims; only a fraction would have been public had Epstein gone to trial.

Here in Ottawa, a man says I should be “ashamed” for bringing the Rebel News truck to expose our new PM Mark Carney’s relationship with convicted sex trafficker and friend of Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell.



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/vdRauqhIyo — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 14, 2025

Questions persist about Trump's name in government Epstein files due to their 1990s acquaintance and shared party attendance.

Epstein claimed in a 2017 interview that he was Trump's "closest friend." Trump, however, stated in 2019 that he was "not a fan of Epstein," hadn't "spoken to him for 15 years," and had barred Epstein from his golf resorts in the early 2000s.

Democrats demanded more information on the Epstein-Trump relationship last month in a scathing letter to no avail. A White House spokesperson condemned the effort as “another baseless stunt” from “left-wing lunatics” that “bears no weight in fact or reality.”