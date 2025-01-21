Trump's agenda already under way as new president enters office

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

President Donald Trump was sworn in to office Monday afternoon, officially beginning his second term as leader of the United States. But the “Make America Great Again” agenda has already been underway, as Trump has been applying public pressure on numerous areas of concern to him.

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant checked in from Washington, D.C., where supporters and critics alike gathered in the frigid cold on inauguration day.

“Trump, I think, is proceeding on a different tack. I think you're going to see more action from this presidency than from perhaps any president since Reagan,” Ezra said. “Even more than Reagan, I'd say I'd have to go back to the Second World War to see a presidential administration that's more action-oriented than this one.”

Now serving his second term at 78-years-old, Republicans will have a chance to fulfil many of Trump's signature promises.

“Some people will love it, some people will hate it,” Ezra cautioned. “But everyone will be riveted by it.”

What will the changes, including a cultural change, spillover to Canada? “Things have gone totally crazy in Canada on the trans agenda,” Ezra said.

“I think it's going to have an effect on Canada, I'll give you one small example. Canadian sports teams sometimes go to the U.S. for tournaments. Well, if there is a trans player, if there is a biological male playing on a women's sports team, that will not work in a tournament in the United States.”

Economics too, could cause change north of the border as the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency could lead to a reduction in red tape here as well.

“How on earth can ordinary Canadian businesses, let alone ordinary Canadian residents, compete with a United States that will be cutting taxes, cutting the size of government and unleashing economic opportunity,” Ezra added, noting the upcoming annual carbon tax hike coming April 1.

“It really will cause a brain drain from Canada and a capital drain if Canada doesn't change course.”