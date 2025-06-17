Trump's stance on Iran is America First: Ezra Levant

Donald Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One as he headed back from the G7 summit in Calgary. Trump told the reporters he's looking for Iran to give up — not just through a ceasefire but “entirely” — as he said he hoped Iran's nuclear program was wiped out long before the U.S. had to get involved militarily.

Here, listen to his comments for yourself:

I don’t understand how Trump’s position in this video can be criticized by my friends in the America First movement.

For 15 years, Trump has said Iran cannot be allowed to have nukes. He’s said it a hundred times. Seriously, search for the word “Iran” on Trump’s X feed, you’ll get 100 hits.

Trump engaged in good faith negotiations with Iran this year, giving them 60 days, during which time Trump stopped Israel from attacking Iran.

But Iran refused to deal, so on the 61st day Trump permitted Israel to take out Iran’s nuclear and missile threat, as well as the leadership of the IRGC terrorist group — which just happens to benefit every Arab state in the region, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

This is a country that's de facto motto is “Death to America”. Through its proxy, Hezbollah, it murdered 241 U.S. Marines in a single attack. There are no American boots are on the ground, and so far, Iran hasn’t fired a shot at U.S. personnel.

Did you know the price of oil has remained steady at ~$75/bbl? And today, Russia confirmed they’re sitting this one out. We aren't seeing a Third World War. It's important not to confuse America First with pacifism or appeasement.

What lessons do you think China and Russia are taking from this past week? That America is strong or weak? I have a prediction: there will be another round of Abraham Accords peace treaties within a year, including Saudi Arabia and maybe even Lebanon.

To my friends in the America First movement — don’t over-sample extremely online, Qatar-sponsored Twitter pundits. They’re not the party base.