Trusting the Rittenhouse Plan w/ John Doyle & Vince Dao | Andrew Says 55

Generation Z stars John Doyle (Heck Off Commie!) and Vince Dao (American Populist Union) join Andrew Says to talk about boomers, 2022 U.S. midterms and political extremism.

Doyle and Dao also touch on some of the biggest stories in the conservative sphere, such as Kyle Rittenhouse at America Fest 2021, Jack Murphy and Sydney Watson and more.

RebelNews+ includes a subscriber-only segment regarding social media and conservatives following Twitter banning popular personalities and even medical professionals, causing a huge surge in subscribers to new platform GETTR.