'Try-hard' Liberals play dress up as they pretend they're hard at work

New Liberal leader and soon-to-be prime minister Mark Carney made a campaign stop at a Hamilton, Ontario steel plant on Wednesday. There, Carney declared he was ready to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump — provided there was “respect for Canadian sovereignty.”

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle looked at the event, which saw Carney, alongside other Liberal officials, donning coveralls and hard hats to give Canadians the appearance that they're working hard to solve the country's struggles.

“They're trying hard to look like they're invested in everyday working Canadians,” Lise quipped. “But we can see right through it. These people have never done a hard day's work in their entire lives.”

Sheila, meanwhile, said she “enjoyed the costume-ness of it all,” recalling how after the New Democrats took power in Alberta, they travelled to an old-fashioned wooden derrick for a photo op.

“That's those same vibes I'm getting from that press conference with Carney,” she added.

At the same time, the Liberals have “done nothing” to address Trump's concerns over border security, Lise noting the premiers in Alberta and Saskatchewan are taking the issue most seriously.

“You know, I bet the only funding they've deployed on this issue is to pay the salary of their border czar,” Sheila said. “I forget his name because I don't think he's done anything tangible.”