Tucker Carlson blasts D.C. warmongers for demanding direct conflict with Russia

Fox News host Tucker Carlson condemned the D.C. managerial-consultant class on Thursday for demanding U.S. military action against Russia.

Describing such demands as “utterly nihilistic,” Carlson aired footage from several networks of reporters and news anchors, as well as panellists calling for direct military involvement in Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

“This is demented,” Carlson stated. “You’d like to think it’s just one overheated kid in the White House briefing room failing to get his emotions under control after watching too many particularly upsetting news segments from Ukraine.”

Washington, he said, is “ready to push western civilization off the cliff after watching too much cable news.”

“War is the most serious business, obviously, any government conducts,” Carlson added. “You’d think in a moment like this we could get some clear thinkers, some calmer heads as we try to chart a path forward through a very complicated time, but apparently we can’t have that. Instead, we’ve got idiot news anchors calling for regime change.”

“‘Kill Putin!’ OK, what then?” Carlson asked.

Carlson pondered where the media gets the idea that “Joe Biden gets the power to decide which world leaders should be allowed to govern their own country.”

The Fox News host noted that cable news anchors “may not like Vladimir Putin. Most people don’t like Vladimir Putin. But Vladimir Putin has the largest nuclear stockpile in the world,” he reminded his audience.

Carlson’s remarks come a day after the United States imposed a new round of sanctions against Russia, including direct sanctions on Russian individuals like Putin and two of his daughters.

During the hour, Carlson spoke to congressional candidate Joe Kent on the media and D.C.’s push for a war with Russia.

“I would say that every American has a responsibility right now to question what's coming from the media and to question what's coming from our elected officials before we get pushed into World War 3,” said Kent.