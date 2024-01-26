Tucker Carlson condemns B.C. for encouraging fentanyl consumption by minors

X/ @TuckerCarlson

American media personality Tucker Carlson condemned the British Columbian government for adopting protocols where minors can receive fentanyl without parental consent.

"How does it help you or your family when the government of British Columbia gives fentanyl to your children, without your knowledge?" posed Carlson. "This is literally happening right now."

Last August, the British Columbia Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU) published protocols for medical professionals to prescribe "safe" fentanyl tablets to minors.

In an emailed statement to the National Post, the organization confirmed the province contracted them "to further support clinicians prescribing safer supply across the province."

However, concerns emerged with the protocols lacking sufficient safeguarding measures, including no minimum age for youth accessing fentanyl nor mention of parental involvement.

Tucker Carlson tears into BC's plan to make 'safe supply' fentanyl accessible to minors without informing parents.

"If someone's giving fentanyl to your children without telling you, they're trying to kill your children."https://t.co/rPoJJ4gQUI pic.twitter.com/h0wvlOq575 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 25, 2024

"To date, there is no evidence available supporting this intervention, safety data, or established best practices for when and how to provide it," read the protocols.

According to Carlson, there’s no safe dosage of fentanyl. "It’s not an expression of compassion; fentanyl is the number one killer of people under 40 in the United States," he said.

"It’s a poison, manufactured in Mexico with Chinese precursors — designed to kill people, and it does."

Since August, B.C. has ramped up their distribution of "safe" fentanyl with almost no public scrutiny, according to a report by the Macdonald-Laurier Institute (MLI).

This preceded a B.C. Supreme Court ruling in December that ruled against attempts by the NDP government to criminalize drug use in public spaces frequented by children.

WATCH: Report published by Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada evaluating the Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy (CDSS) shows that the program has utterly failed.



REPORT by @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/FHUpdUvrJ3. — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 18, 2024

Last November, the province passed the Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act to prohibit drug use in parks, beaches, sports fields, and within six metres of building entrances and bus stops.

"To hand that to children without their parent’s knowledge is an attempt to kill your children," said Tucker. "There’s no other way to read that."

"I fear that if you’re in the middle of a society that says that’s okay … or is on the spectrum on something we should consider. It’s a declaration of war against you and your children," he added.

"People who are trying to kill your children are not your friends — they’re your sworn blood enemy."

This is a developing story.