Tulsi Gabbard joins forces with Kari Lake and Blake Masters

Former Democrat and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is joining forces with Republicans to campaign for GOP candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters, both of whom are running for office.

On Monday night, GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake announced that Gabbard intends to join her and GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters at a Young Republicans forum in Arizona on Tuesday.

Gabbard released her own announcement on Monday night, explaining her decision to campaign for Lake, who is running as an anti-establishment candidate and a populist alternative to the Democrats and neoconservatives in the state of Arizona.

“For too long establishment leaders from both parties have sought to enrich themselves, play games, and build up their power while ignoring and even enabling the suffering of millions of hard-working Americans. Kari Lake is a leader who puts people first, is fighting for border security, energy independence, public safety, and other policies that actually make life better and more affordable for the American people,” Gabbard wrote on Twitter.

The former congresswoman, who recently severed all ties with the Democrats, said that Lake is unafraid to speak out against the mainstream media, capable of holding her own against her critics.

“Kari Lake isn’t afraid to call out the warmongering elitist cabal of permanent Washington and the Military Industrial Complex, and their propagandists in the mainstream media. I look forward to supporting @KariLake ahead of these critical midterm elections,” wrote Gabbard.

Both Lake and Masters have been endorsed by former President Donald Trump in their primaries and are expected to garner his support once more in the upcoming midterms as they face close races against their Democrat counterparts.

Lake’s Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs, has notably refused to engage in a public debate with Lake, dismissing her as a “conspiracy theorist.”

“Unfortunately, debating a conspiracy theorist like Kari Lake – whose entire campaign platform is to cause enormous chaos and make Arizona the subject of national ridicule – would only lead to constant interruptions, pointless distractions, and childish name-calling,” said Hobbs’ campaign manager Nicole DeMont. “We must respectfully decline the invitation.”

Blake Masters faces incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly, trailing behind by a slight average of 4.5% in the polls.

As reported by Rebel News, Gabbard recently joined forces with New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc to stump for him on the campaign trail.