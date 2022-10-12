Tulsi Gabbard to campaign for GOP Senate candidate in New Hampshire

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Tulsi Gabbard, who recently renounced the Democratic Party, will campaign for a Republican Senate hopeful in New Hampshire.

In a statement by GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc, the candidate announced Gabbard’s plan to support him, describing her as a “change agent.” The announcement comes a day after Gabbard split from the Democrats, decrying them for their “woke” ideology and anti-white policies.

“We don’t agree on every issue, but I am honored to have the support of Tulsi Gabbard who shares my view that the status quo is broken, and we need a change of direction,” Bolduc said in his statement.

“Tulsi is a fellow change agent and independent-minded outsider willing to speak truth to power. I am going to spend every day between now and Election Day building a wide coalition of supporters that includes Republicans, independents and even disaffected Democrats who know that Senator Hassan is a career politician and must be retired,” he said.

Bolduc, a retired Army Brigadier General, defeated state Sen. Chuck Morse in the Republican primary. He faces Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan, who leads him by 5.8%, RealClearPolitics reported.

.@TulsiGabbard is a fellow change agent and independent-minded outsider willing to speak truth to power. I'm honored to have her support and looking forward to barnstorming NH with her! #NHSEN pic.twitter.com/XRB14LaMhx — Don Bolduc (@GenDonBolduc) October 12, 2022

Gabbard, an Army veteran, previously represented Hawaii as a congresswoman and served two combat tours in the Middle East. Despite previously aligning with the Democrats, Gabbard has become increasingly vocal against her former compatriots, including the Biden-Harris administration over its disastrous pullout of Afghanistan and its failure to secure the U.S southern border.

As reported by Rebel News, Gabbard announced her departure from the Democrats on Tuesday.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism, who actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms that are enshrined in our Constitution, who are hostile to people of faith and spirituality,” she said.