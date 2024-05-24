Turkish illegal immigrant warns Americans about border security concerns

Fox News

A Turkish man who recently crossed into the United States illegally through the southern border in Jacumba, California, has voiced his concerns about the lack of security and background checks for those entering the country. In an interview with Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, the man, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that he had paid a Mexican drug cartel $10,000 to smuggle him into the U.S.

"In fact, American people is right, completely true," the man said, referring to the concerns raised by many Americans about border security under President Joe Biden's administration. "Who comes into this country? They don't know."

The Turkish migrant questioned the potential threat posed by individuals crossing the border without proper vetting, asking, "OK, I'm good, but [what] if they're not good? [What] if they're killers, psychopaths, else? No guarantee of that. Like, no security, no security check, no background check."

He expressed worry about the type of people entering the United States, stating that many of them "are not normal." The man's comments highlight the growing concerns among both migrants and American citizens about the apparent lack of border security and the potential risks associated with unchecked immigration.

Journalist Bill Melugin shared the interview clip on X, writing, "A Turkish man who crossed into Jacumba, CA illegally w/ a group of other Turkish men told me he paid $10k to a cartel, & expressed shock at how easy it was to cross the U.S. border with no resistance, telling me Americans should be 'worried' about security & who is crossing."

