Eighty MPs could be DENIED pensions after parliament prorogued

Over two dozen Liberal and NDP MPs could lose their parliamentary pensions should they lose in their re-election bids. Their pathway to a gold-plated retirement was further muddled with the prorogation of Parliament. Pension benefits currently average $77,900 a year under the Members Of Parliament Retiring Allowances Act.

Twenty-eight Liberal and New Democrat MPs would have been guaranteed pensions had a controversial election bill passed, including Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.

Two-term MPs first elected in 2019 do not qualify until Tuesday, October 21, 2025, a day after the fixed election date.

Before the winter recess, Pierre Poilievre called on New Democrats to put “patriotism [before] pensions.” At the time, their leader would not confirm if a non-confidence vote was in the cards.

“The Liberals don't deserve another chance,” Singh wrote in a scathing letter. With Prime Minister Justin Trudeau proroguing Parliament on Monday, a non-confidence vote will not take place until at least March 24.

A senior New Democrat earlier claimed they would dissolve Parliament in late-February-early-March should Justin Trudeau remain leader.

As first reported by Rebel News, a March confidence vote will allow Jagmeet Singh to qualify for his parliamentary pension on February 25, 2025.

Dominic LeBlanc, then-public safety minister, claimed amending Bill C-65, An Act To Amend The Canada Elections Act, would accommodate Hindus, Sikhs, and Buddhists observing Diwali, thereby strengthening democracy.

By delaying the fixed election date by one week, to October 27, 2025, MPs first elected in 2019 would be eligible for parliamentary pensions. A government spokesperson said the proposed legislative change had nothing to do with pensions, a claim reiterated by the minister.

“Pension entitlement had nothing to do with that decision to move the date,” LeBlanc told MPs.

Conservatives have repeatedly called out the ploy as "a cynical, dishonest attempt" to secure pensions for the Liberal-NDP cabal. “Canadians deserve answers,” said MP Michael Cooper.

Conservative and Bloc Québécois MPs failed to pass several confidence motions during the recent fall session. New Democrats propped up the Liberal government for months, despite already withdrawing their confidence agreement on September 4, 2024.

“You’ve all once again been duped and reported without any criticism of what he's done,” Poilievre said on December 20, pointing to the mainstream media. “He’s [Singh] talking about holding a non-confidence vote in March. … And it conveniently will get him his pension, [holding] 41 million Canadians … hostage.”

After considerable pressure, Liberal and NDP MPs decided against a fixed election date that would guarantee pensions for some 80 elected officials next year, including 28 Liberal and New Democrat MPs.

“Canadians need transparency,” admitted NDP MP Lisa Barron. “Canadians deserve to know what it is we are debating.” She condemned “behind-the-scenes” discussions on MP pensions.

New Democrats and Liberals met with Elections Canada staff to discuss the logistics of Bill C-65 before it was tabled last March.

