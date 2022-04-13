Twitter employees 'super stressed' by Elon Musk's move to overhaul the company — Report

Creative Commons

As Elon Musk remains poised to perform a hostile takeover of Twitter, company employees have expressed anxiety over the changes to come.

As Rebel News reported on Monday, Musk rejected a position on the social media platform’s board of directors, which would have hamstrung his ability to own more than 14.9% of the company’s stock.

The move, which came as a surprise to many, prompted speculation that the Tesla founder and CEO may be preparing to acquire more than 51% of Twitter’s stock, and in doing so would completely overhaul the company from the inside and out.

According to a report on Bloomberg late Monday, the uncertainty left Twitter employees feeling “super stressed” about the company, and that employees are “working together to help each other get through the week.”

The spoiled millennials whose snowflake sensibilities have come to define the social media platform’s policies on censorship have become a sore spot for proponents of free speech, like Elon Musk, who heavily criticized the platform for failing to uphold basic democratic values.

The Bloomberg report cited interviews with Twitter employees who asked to remain anonymous while speaking about the company’s behind-the-scenes atmosphere.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, several employees told the publication that Twitter’s internal workings were a “s*** show” after Musk refused to join the board.

One Twitter employee complained that the billionaire was likely “just getting started” with enacting massive changes at the company in terms of its internal culture. The worker described Musk’s plans as “unfortunate.”

Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” has been a leading critic of Twitter’s business practices, particularly in regard to its censorship of dissident voices and heterodox opinions. In recent days, Musk also criticized the company’s inability to make a profit or provide features that would benefit its millions of users.

In particular, Musk complained about the lackluster Twitter Blue subscription feature, which currently offers little more than a half-baked pseudo-edit function and the ability to tweet 10-minute videos. It doesn’t come with much else.

Musk also complained that Twitter users with the most followers, like musician Justin Bieber, barely use the platform at all, and suggested that Twitter's lack of features for artists, musicians, and other creators may be to blame. On TikTok, musicians like Bieber are able to share their latest albums and playlists with their numerous fans.