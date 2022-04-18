Twitter employees upset over Musk's potential takeover — survey

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Twitter employees are lashing out over Elon Musk’s offer to purchase the company in its entirety, with some employees referring to him as an “asshole.” Others are questioning whether he is “pumping and dumping” company stock, according to a survey conducted on Twitter.

According to a New York Post report, the survey was conducted by Blind from April 12 to 17. Blind verifies user identities through their corporate email addresses.

68% of employees surveyed said they disapproved of Musk’s tweets about the company’s corporate strategy, which have included a desire to remove advertisements and offer more value for Twitter Blue subscribers.

A whopping 78% of surveyed employees say that the Tesla and SpaceX founder does not have “the best interests of Twitter and its shareholders,” when he expresses his opinions.

“Don’t want him as CEO,” said one employee. “He has no compassion.”

“I’m not convinced he’s in the best place mentally,” said another respondent.

Another called Musk a “dangerously insane oligarch.”

52% of the company’s employees expressed relief that Musk chose not to join the company board. As Rebel News reported, Musk refused to join Twitter’s board of directors because doing so would prevent him from acquiring more than 14.9% of the company’s public stock.

Rebel News reported that Musk proposed to purchase 100% of the company and make it private. Last Thursday, Musk made his “best and final” offer to buy Twitter Inc., stating that he intends to unlock the company’s “extraordinary potential.” Musk’s rejection of a position on the company’s board of directors unshackled him to purchase more than 14.9% of the stock.

Over two-thirds of the 232 Twitter employees who participated in the survey said they disapprove of his proposals for the social media platform.

“Elon’s vision and Twitter don’t align,” one employee wrote, according to the NY Post.

Others expressed concerns that his decision to buy a 9.1% stake in the company was part of a “pump and dump” scheme that would allow him to make billions of dollars by selling his shares at a higher price.

Despite voicing anger over the prospect of Musk’s takeover, Twitter employees also expressed disapproval of the company’s board and its current CEO Parag Agrawal, who took over from Jack Dorsey last November.

69% of surveyed employees said that Agrawal and the board did a “poor” job of handling the situation with Musk.

Curiously, respondents were split by a 50% margin when asked if they had concerns about Musk acquiring more shares and potentially taking over.