Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey slams CNN

AP Photo/Francois Mori, File

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Twitter’s former CEO Jack Dorsey slammed CNN in a series of tweets in which he accused the media network of sowing societal divisions and creating conflict.

Dorsey, who has become increasingly outspoken in his criticism of the social media platform following Twitter’s board of directors' refusal to accept Musk’s offer to purchase the company, responded to a tweet by CNN host Brian Stelter.

In the initial tweet, Stelter attacked Fox News’ Tucker Carlson by sharing an article to the Washington Post, criticizing cable news’ most popular political commentator. “Tucker Carlson is always selling the same thing, @pbump says: ‘He’s selling doubt…,’” wrote the human potato.

“They’re selling truth, which is hope-agnostic,” Democrat pollster Spiers tweeted. “It’s supposed to inform you, not make you feel some kind of way.”

Dorsey replied to Stelter: “and you all are selling hope?”

https://twitter.com/jack/status/1516205719158149121

Dorsey’s criticism of CNN didn’t end there. In response to outspoken Iraqi television host Sarah Idan, who described CNN as “sometimes [selling] false news,” citing her experience of the network’s inability to accurately cover events in Iraq, Dorsey wrote: “I know this from being on the streets of Ferguson during the protests and watching them try to create conflict and film it causing the protesters to chant ‘f*ck CNN.’”

When Dorsey was described as defending Tucker Carlson, the former Twitter CEO replied, “not defending a thing. Holding up a mirror.”

not defending a thing. holding up a mirror — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 19, 2022

As reported by Rebel News on Monday, Dorsey has described Twitter’s board of directors as “consistently been the dysfunction of the company.”

Dorsey, who is an outspoken libertarian and a massive proponent of Bitcoin, has been increasingly hostile to the authoritarian efforts to weaponize his platform against free speech and silence dissenters.