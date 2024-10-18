Two arrested after Jewish girls' school shot at on Yom Kippur

Toronto police have arrested two suspects following a shocking shooting at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School, a Jewish girls' school, on the holiest day of the Jewish year — Yom Kippur. The incident occurred on October 12.

Deputy Chief Robert Johnson announced that a 20-year-old man, Helder Antonio De Almeida, and a 17-year-old male youth, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

This was the second time the school was targeted with gunfire following a similar incident in May.

De Almeida faces a laundry list of serious charges, including discharging a restricted firearm, multiple counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

According to the Toronto police press release:

No hate crime charge has been laid at this point in the investigation. Nearly a week ago, police were alerted to a smashed window at a school. Upon arrival, they discovered evidence of gunfire, determining that shots were fired from a vehicle on Chesswood Drive, striking the window. Police found approximately 14 shell casings at the school. No one was injured.

Police say they remain uncertain about the motives behind the shooting, with Johnson acknowledging that the location of the attack is particularly concerning.

“Obviously the address, you know, that’s alarming. Right now, there’s nothing that I’m able to comment on linking the two,” Johnson noted, referring to the fact that the attack took place at a Jewish school in a city which has seen pro-Hamas antisemitic marches each weekend since the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel.

In response to the attack, police have ramped up their presence in the area, setting up a command post near the school and ensuring constant communication with school administrators, parents, and community members.

“The safety of the Jewish community and all communities in Toronto remains our top priority,” Johnson assured. “Our increased police presence will continue for as long as is necessary.”