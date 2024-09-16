Two former Sask Party MLAs join Saskatchewan United, slam current government for 'mismanagement'

Saskatchewan United Party

Two former Saskatchewan Party MLAs, Greg Brkich and Denis Allchurch, announced Monday they will be running for the Saskatchewan United Party in the upcoming fall election. Both veterans of Saskatchewan politics, the former MLAs cited growing dissatisfaction with the current direction of the Saskatchewan Party under Premier Scott Moe.

Greg Brkich, who served as MLA for Arm River for 21 years, is staging a political comeback, running in the Saskatoon Southeast riding. Brkich was first elected in 1999 and held his seat through five consecutive elections before retiring in 2020. Now, he's ready to return — but not with the party he helped build.

"This is not Brad Wall's Sask Party anymore," Brkich stated. "The leadership has lost its way, and the province is being mismanaged. There’s still time to fix Saskatchewan, and Jon Hromek is the man to do it. Working with him reminds me of the early days with Brad Wall, when there was real vision and leadership."

Brkich, who served in various roles including government house leader, deputy speaker, and chair of multiple committees, says he is confident that Saskatchewan United represents a true conservative alternative to the current leadership.

Denis Allchurch, who represented Rosthern-Shellbrook for 12 years, will be running in Meadow Lake this fall. Like Brkich, Allchurch isn’t shy about his reasons for leaving the Sask Party, which he believes has strayed too far from its conservative roots.

"Scott Moe has taken the Sask Party down a liberal path," said Allchurch. "The people of Saskatchewan deserve new, genuine conservative leadership, and Jon Hromek and Sask United offer that alternative. I’m proud to put my name forward for Sask United and to be part of Jon’s team."

During his time in office, Allchurch served as the opposition critic for northern affairs and forestry and participated in multiple committees including intergovernmental affairs and the environment.

Saskatchewan United Party leader Jon Hromek expressed his enthusiasm over the two high-profile additions to his team.

"Greg and Denis are both highly respected figures in Saskatchewan politics," Hromek said. "They’ve served this province with distinction, and their decision to join Saskatchewan United speaks volumes about the state of the current government. These men bring a wealth of experience, and their insights will be invaluable as we fight for a better future for Saskatchewan."

Saskatchewan heads to the polls on October 28.