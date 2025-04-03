U.K. primary school abandons Easter activities, adds week of refugee discussions

Norwood Primary School in the U.K. has ignited controversy by cancelling its Easter activities, a move that has left many parents and residents frustrated.

In a letter to parents, the headteacher not only announced the cancellation but also revealed that pupils would be dedicating a week to discussing refugees.

The decision has sparked outrage across the UK, leading to planned protests at the school and police involvement.

I visited the town to hear from locals, and while some were open to sharing their views, others were far less welcoming—one woman even demanded my arrest simply for reporting on the story.

While some residents support the school’s shift away from religious traditions, others view it as an unnecessary departure from a cherished celebration.