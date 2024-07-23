Trespass notice prompts U of Victoria anti-Israel protesters to dismantle encampment

X / EnglerYves

The University of Victoria says that anti-Israel protesters on its campus are now willingly dismantling their encampment.

The development comes after the school issued a trespass notice to protesters over the weekend saying that administrators saw “no further prospect for a successful dialogue.”

An email sent out on Monday by the institution said the encampment was now being taken apart by the protesters, reports Global News.

Protesters previously posted to social media that they were going to break the school’s provided deadline Monday morning and would hold a “trespass breakfast,” though no further details were given.

It’s outrageous and unacceptable when the Hamas protest is against him.



It’s fine when it merely threatens Jews on campus. https://t.co/Lnfx4BjiLK — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 30, 2024

The University of British Columbia also saw an encampment voluntarily taken down earlier in July, while Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo formally took legal action against protesters after issuing a trespass notice on July 11.

The protests have proven unpopular, polls suggest.

A poll conducted in May by Leger for the Association for Canadian Studies found that just 19 percent of Canadians support the protests, though that number increases slightly to 21 percent in metro Toronto and 25 percent in Greater Vancouver. The support is tiny in comparison to the number of Canadians who oppose the protests, with 48 percent saying they were against it.

The vast majority of Canadians do not support university campus demonstrations by anti-Israel protesters, a new national poll conducted by Leger for the Association for Canadian Studies found.



MORE by @Robertopedia: https://t.co/JoEDttFWv3 pic.twitter.com/uLyuyO5cMM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 27, 2024

Forty-five percent in Toronto said they did not support the protest, along with 34 percent in Vancouver, and 49 percent in Montreal.