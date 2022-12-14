U.S. Army investigates military officers who posed in dog-themed BDSM fetish gear

Twitter

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The U.S. Army is now investigating two of its officers for posting photos of themselves in dog-shaped BDSM gear while in uniform.

The photos, which were posted on social media, sparked outrage among conservative veterans who saw them as evidence of the growing problem of wokeness in the military. The Army has confirmed that it is looking into the incident and that a variety of punishments could be handed down if the officers are found to have violated regulations.

This comes after two Biden administration officials made headlines earlier this year for publicizing their sexual appetites on social media, raising questions about how much personal expression should be allowed within government institutions.

“U.S. Army Pacific is aware of content found on social media reflecting soldiers’ activities while wearing uniforms,” stated U.S. Army spokesman Major Jonathan Lewis in a statement to USA Today. “The incident is currently under investigation.”

According to USA Today, there are a variety of punishments for such conduct, including letters of reprimand or demotion. Retired officers can also be restored to active duty specifically for court-martial purposes, or be retired at a lower rank, which would lower their military pension payments.

As detailed by Twitter account “NoVa Campaigns” in a thread on Twitter, the retired officer in question was Army Colonel Brian T. Connelly, stationed to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hicks in Hawaii.

Connelly and his partner, Captain Dayton Tenney, were members of the “pup play” kink community, a BDSM-based sexual fetish where individuals dress up in leather masks and tails and act like dogs for sexual satisfaction.

🚨Military Sickness Exposed🧵🚨



Identity of @USArmy’s @PupRavage 🐶 is Col. Brian T. Donnelly (ret.) of INDOPACOM



Past @Mdarmyguard CO: 58th EMIB, 1100th TASMG



Posing in uniform w 🐶 mask👇



Engaged in 🐶-play sex w junior @USArmy officer - CPT Dayton Tenney, aka @adjutantpup pic.twitter.com/PlOzWBjQHM — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) December 9, 2022

The two had multiple partners, and Connelly’s Instagram page was filled with explicit photos of himself and other pup play members.

The incident is the latest in a series of controversies involving members of the Biden administration and their publicizing of their sexual appetites.

In September, photos of White House Deputy Coordinator of Monkeypox Response Dr. Demetre Daskalakis in bondage gear surfaced, and now-former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition Sam Brinton drew controversy when photos of him engaging in “puppy play” also surfaced on social media.