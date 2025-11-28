U.S. calls on its allies to reduce immigration levels

The Trump administration is calling on its international allies to lower immigration levels, according to a report this week from the New York Times.

Embassies in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and European nations reportedly received diplomatic cables sent by Secretary of State Marco Rubio encouraging diplomats to push for lower immigration levels and to inform the State Department if those governments appear to be “overly supportive of immigrants.”

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie reacted to Immigration Minister Lena Diab's dismissal of any knowledge of the Americans' efforts to rein in mass immigration.

Canada's immigration minister “feigned ignorance” on the topic, Tamara asserted — an all-too-common theme among Trudeau, and now Carney, cabinet ministers.

Alexa said she was frustrated by ministers' refusal to confront the information.

“Suddenly, everybody doesn't remember anything,” she said. “Stop. We know your tactic. We know that you were aware of that, you just pretend you were not aware of that. I'm sick of it.”

With Diab rejecting Canada takes advice from the U.S. on its immigration levels, and asserting her consultations were with the provinces and territories, the Rebel Roundup hosts were skeptical about why the federal government wouldn't reduce immigration further, given Ontario and Quebec's calls to lower immigration.

“Every single province is screaming to lower the rate, to stop it because we have so many problems,” Alexa said, slamming the federal Liberals for refusing to take action.

“There is not the infrastructure to handle this massive influx,” added Tamara.