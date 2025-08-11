U.S. Republicans condemn Canada's Online News Act

On Friday's live stream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey reacted to over a dozen Republican members of Congress calling on Canada's federal government to rescind its controversial Online News Act.

The Online News Act was passed in 2023 and forces American tech giants like Meta and Google to pay Canadian news organizations for sharing their content. The Act caused Meta to ban news articles from Canadian users.

According to the National Post, 18 Republicans from the House ways and means committee recently signed a letter urging top Trump administration officials to pressure Canada to rescind the Act.

The Republicans stated in their letter that the Act is a "major threat to our cross-border digital trade relationship", noting it imposes "discriminatory obligations".

Drea condemned the Liberal government for repeatedly making decisions that go against Canadians' interests while continuing to strain Canada's relationship with the U.S.

"They seem to be, when it comes to our relationship with the U.S., doing everything that they shouldn't be doing, or at least delaying how long it takes to do it," she said.

David suggested Carney could have a hidden agenda or ulterior motives that would explain his stance on Canada's trade relationship with the U.S.

"Mark Carney himself, all his assets, the lion's share are U.S.-based. Why does he want Canada to succeed at the expense of the U.S.? A strong U.S. is very good for Mark Carney and very good for Mark Carney's bank account, and for that matter, Brookfield Asset Management's bottom line," he said.

Carney suggested last week that his government is open to rescinding the Act or altering it in order to ensure local Canadian news is disseminated as widely and quickly as possible.