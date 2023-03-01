UBC professor claims not wearing a mask is 'racist, ableist, and classist'

Rebecca Kelly/CBC

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: No More Masks Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Kieran Moore is "highly recommending" everyone wears a mask indoors. If you agree mask mandates must not return to Ontario, sign this petition. 20,756 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

University of British Columbia medicine professor Dr. Amy Tan claimed that refusing to wear a mask is an act of bigotry.

According to True North, the BC scholar and physician commented on Twitter when quoting a user sharing similar views.

That user, referred to as "Reese," claimed not wearing masks was racist because "BIPOC are the worst impacted in this pandemic."

The tweet reads, "The majority of the very few people [she sees] still wearing masks are BIPOC [as] Asian countries have been wearing masks during flu seasons pre-2020."

Tan commented: "Not masking is racist, ableist & classist."

A December 2022 Angus Reid poll found that Caucasians wore masks indoors more than Indigenous people and were more concerned about COVID than visible minorities and Indigenous people.

It found that 11% of Indigenous people wear masks "every single time, no exceptions" indoors, versus 14% of white people and 21% of visible minorities.

In her tweet, Reese claimed Asians wear masks because of "anti-Asian hate/violence" and urged white people to "stop speaking for BIPOC" on what constitutes racism.

"You need to learn your place. Your white saviorism is killing us. Sit down, shut up, and listen to us [because] your whiteness is a problem."

Tan is a Clinical Associate Professor in Palliative Care and Family Practice at UBC's Faculty of Medicine and an Adjunct Professor at the University of Calgary. She is also an anti-racism support program faculty mentor at UBC.

Tan's bio on UBC's website describes her as "an advocate for health equity and an anti-racism educator and consultant" and notes that her education and expertise include providing "culturally-safe and anti-oppressive care with patients and families."

During the pandemic, Tan appeared on media outlets and engaged with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on COVID roundtables.

In 2021, Chatelaine listed her as one of the eight COVID-19 experts you should follow on social media.

Tan also writes blogs that feature her "reflections on COVID-19, anti-racism, health equity & justice, grief, palliative care, and healthcare communication."

In one of her blog posts, she states, "as a Chinese, heterosexual, settler of colour, second-generation Canadian, cis-gender female with more than one disability, I want to use my privilege and be part of the solution."

On February 22, Tan locked her account and left Twitter, stating: "Ppl need to think abt why they're so triggered by just a TLDR of thread I quoted, directed to NO ONE SPECIFIC."

However, she is not the only scholar to publish controversial social media posts regarding masks.

True North reported that University of Ottawa law and epidemiology professor Amir Attaran shamed a maskless United Airlines flight attendant on Twitter, prompting a widespread backlash of the scholar.

Attaran also claimed that unvaccinated people are "antisocial crazies [who] deserve nothing less than to be mocked and shamed" and referred to the group as racist, low-life trash, losers, stupid, village idiots, homophobic and anti-Semitic."

Additionally, Ottawa physician and school trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan Myrth, who has co-authored articles with Tan, claimed on a TVO panel that the word "normal" is a language used by the "far-right" and "ableists."