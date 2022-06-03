UCP leadership town hall with Danielle Smith from Enchant, AB

The United Conservative Party leadership race is starting to heat up with two officially declared candidates now vying for people's support to be the next leader of the party and potentially the next premier of the province, with many more expected to throw their hats in the ring shortly.

Danielle Smith was the first candidate to announce her intention to seek the leadership position.

We already had the opportunity to join Danielle for a full-length, no holds barred exclusive interview which you can watch here. Still, unlike the MSM, we go beyond grabbing a sound bite and actually follow up with candidates, asking them tough questions and heading to rural Alberta. Hence, the concerns of rural and city folk alike see daylight in the news cycle.

I asked Danielle about whether a strong, free culture could be empowered within the UCP under new leadership, and how pro-lockdown politicians and health bureaucrats would be addressed to ensure we never see our freedoms so thoughtlessly trampled upon again. I also asked Danielle about her impassioned defense of vaccine choice advocates who have been demonized and vilified by politicians and media alike.

We touched base with some locals and even managed to speak to Ray Speaker, a 32-year undefeated elected representative on both the provincial and federal level about the political landscape in Alberta and why he thinks Danielle may be a fit for the leadership of the UCP.

We'd like to extend an invitation to the other declared Candidate, MLA Todd Loewen, who was ejected from the UCP for daring to question Kenney, and any other leadership hopefuls to reach out to us. We want to ask you some tough but fair questions that Albertans need answers to so they can make an informed decision when it comes time to vote.

