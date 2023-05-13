UCP press conference storming by NDP activists reveals media double standard: Ezra

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on May 12, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra played a video of some middle-aged men storming into a press conference by Danielle Smith, the conservative premier of Alberta. He talked reviewed the mainstream media's reaction, comparing it to their analysis of similar happenings at Liberal events.

He explained that the men who pushed and shoved police were simply escorted off the scene. "No charges of anything — no trespass charges, no harassment charges, no assault charges, even for the guy who hit the cop," said Ezra.

"If these had been conservative men storming a Rachel Notley event or a Chrystia Freeland event, they'd be in jail right now, without bail, facing charges. Ask Pastor Artur Pawlowski, or Pastor James Coates, or Tamara Lich, just to name a few. None of them even touched a cop. Remember this?"

He read the Canadian Press headline describing the scene: "Alberta election campaign continues after minor drama at Danielle Smith announcement”.

"Never believe the media. Never. Not when they tell you they’re afraid of the truckers, or the Proud Boys, or conservatives, or Christians, or whoever they’re demonizing today. They’re lying. They’re not afraid. They’re accusing you of what they’re doing themselves."