UFC champion tears into Canadian media, Trudeau freezing bank accounts, radical gender ideology

The UFC middleweight champion threw some punches at Canada's government and media today, criticizing both for their actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sean Strickland made headlines after he questioned whether a reporter with The Canadian Press was "a COVID bank stealer," referring to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government freezing bank accounts of supporters of the 2022 Freedom Convoy to Ottawa.

UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) ROASTS Canadian mainstream media reporter:



“Were you a COVID bank account stealer too? Were you on board with that?”



“Are you in the Trudeau side?” #UFC297 #SeanStrickland #cdnpoli #CdnMediaFailed pic.twitter.com/8XCR5esVT7 — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) January 17, 2024

"Were you on board with that?" Strickland asked the reporter. "Are you left wing or right wing? Were you a Trudeau [supporter]?" The UFC champion accused members of the press of being communists, saying that was why "we need to know where this man stands."

After the reporter declined to comment, Strickland quipped the reporter was "going to give (his) bank account to Trudeau." Another reporter, meanwhile, questioned Strickland about his stance on LGBT issues.

TRUDEAU: Certain "parts of the country" and "political parties" are instrumentalizing "divisions or intolerance into political advantage."



The PM won't say if he'll hold back funding for provinces like New Brunswick, which opposes gender ideology.https://t.co/FxkT7IjPZy pic.twitter.com/ndok8Qar0G — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 17, 2024

"We've got a pretty supported gay and lesbian community in [Toronto], I did want to ask you something you wrote a couple of years ago," asked another reporter, calling back to Strickland's 2021 assertion that if he "had a gay son" he felt he "failed as a man." At the time, Strickland clarified the comment, adding that gay men "are great," and that he "support(s) them and their choices."

Not liking the line of questioning, Strickland said the reporter was "part of the problem."

Strickland, who was wearing a shirt emblazoned with the message "a woman in every kitchen, a gun in every hand," also tore into the Canadian mainstream media's complicity in accepting the freezing of Freedom Convoy supporters' bank accounts.

"You elected Justin Trudeau. When he seized bank accounts, you're just f*ckin' pathetic," he said. "The fact that you have no f*ckin' backbone, and as he shut down your f*ckin' country and seized bank accounts — you ask me some stupid sh*t like that?"

Taking a page from Elon Musk's comment to Disney CEO Bob Iger, Strickland then told the reporter: "Go f*ck yourself."

UFC champion Sean Strickland says it like it is.



He’s letting the woke journalists know that nobody is buying the lies they’re selling and that absolutely no one is okay with the efforts to brainwash children. 🔥 🔥 🔥

pic.twitter.com/HihCVEzB10 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 17, 2024

The fighter also weighed in on the controversy stemming from Bud Light's partnership with biological male/self-identified female Dylan Mulvaney.

"Here's the thing about Bud Light," Strickland began, before continuing:

Ten years ago, to be trans was a mental f*ckin' illness. And now all of a sudden, people like you [the reporter], have weaseled your way in the world. You are an infection, you are the definition of weakness. Everything that is wrong with the world is because of f*ckin' you. And the best thing is, the world's not buying it. The world's not buying your f*ckin' bullsh*t your f*ckin' peddling. The world is not saying, 'you know what, your right. Chicks have d*cks'. The world's not saying that. The world's saying there are two genders, I don't want my kids being taught about who they can who they can f*ck in school, I don't want my kids being taught about their sexual preference. This guy is the f*ckin' enemy. You want to look at the enemy to our world, it's that motherf*cker right there, asking these stupid f*cking questions.

Despite the controversy surrounding Mulvaney, the UFC agreed to a new sponsorship deal with the brewer late last year. UFC boss Dana White defended the Anheuser-Busch, which owns Bud Light, describing the company as "patriotic."

Sean Strickland squares off against Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297, which airs live on pay-per-view on Saturday, January 20 from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.