UFC’s Dana White offers to pay full healthcare costs for 12-year-old victim of Tumbler Ridge trans shooter

UFC president Dana White has offered to cover all medical expenses, including treatment at a top-tier Los Angeles brain trauma hospital, for 12-year-old Tumbler Ridge shooting survivor Maya Gebala.

Maya's mother, Cia Edmonds, shared the great news on social media this past Wednesday, March 25, where she has been chronicaling her daughter's healing process since the tragic shooting by a transgender perpetrator last month.

“After a week of being in the ICU we were contacted by the president of the UFC, Dana White, he'd offered Maya full paid medical in one of the world's most top tier hospitals in LA California,” she wrote.

The UFC boss had previously included Maya Gebala’s name in the octagon ring to help raise awareness about her plight.

More recently, Edmonds has described positive progress made by her daughter, noting that she's slowly becoming stable enough to be able to travel and accept the UFC boss’ offer.

“The children's hospital has an extensive brain trauma clinic and more resources. However, Maya hadn't been stable enough to travel. Until now,” Edmonds wrote.

12 year old Maya was targeted in the tragic shooting in Tumbler Ridge on February 10, 2026. She was shot in the head and neck after attempting to lock the school library’s door amid gunfire by transgender Jesse Van Rootselaar.

Edmonds has gained over 100k followers on Facebook as she posts uplifting news of her daughter's progress. Doctors initially believed that she would not survive the night she arrived, yet Maya has shown great resilience following several successful surgeries so far. However, she cannot yet verbalize due to a breathing tube in her throat.

“Maya had a bullet enter above her left eyebrow, shatter her skull, and drag bone fragments creating a path of destruction and exiting the same. She had another in her throat, with minimal injury. I believe with my entire heart that she was truly 'living on a prayer,'" an update from two days ago reads.