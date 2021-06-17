UFOs could be threat to national security, lawmakers say after receiving secret briefing

Department of Defense

The UFOs that the U.S. Navy has been detecting over American airspace may pose a bigger threat to national security than previously thought. Lawmakers in Washington D.C. said on Wednesday that the strange flying objects, dubbed “unidentified aerial phenomena” by the navy, may be assets belonging to a rival power.

According to the New York Post, members of the House Intelligence Committee received a preview of the report inside a SCIF, or “sensitive compartmented information facility.” The lawmakers did not tell the media what they learned but raised concerns over the possibility that the mysterious objects belonged to a foreign adversary and are being used for espionage.

Their remarks come ahead of a release of a highly anticipated Pentagon report on the mysterious objects before the end of the month.

“We take the issue of unexplained aerial phenomena seriously to the extent that we’re dealing with the safety and security of US military personnel or the national security interests of the United States, so we want to know what we’re dealing with,” said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney.

“I think it’s important to understand that there are legitimate questions involving the safety and security of our personnel, and in our operations and in our sensitive activities, and we all know that there’s [a] proliferation of technologies out there,” he added. “We need to understand the space a little bit better.”

“You know it’s always about our safety and security — our national security is [priority] number one — and so that’s really the area where we really focused on this morning,” said Rep. Val Demings.

“We’re looking forward to having a public hearing at some point,” remarked Rep. Andre Carson. “I mean, there’s some national security concerns that we want to take into consideration.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, the committee chairman, suggested that the briefing was eye-opening but declined to get into details.

“It was an interesting briefing,” he said. “I did learn things that were certainly new to me. But I think I’m going to leave it at that.”

Rep. Mike Quigley said that the report showed that the issue of UFOs was finally being taken seriously after so many years.

“The stigma is gone,” he said. “Now that’s as big a change in policy as I’ve witnessed about this issue in my lifetime. So the fact that they are taking this sort of thing seriously for the first time, I think, is important.”

Although cryptic about what he had learned, Quigley cited the sci-fi movie Contact and admitted that the report wouldn’t have all the answers people are looking for.

“What do they say in ‘Contact’? Occam’s razor,” he said. “I still think that’s what’s real, and there are things we can’t explain.”

However, he warned that the public would likely be disappointed by the findings.

“If I had to predict how the public will react to this, one word would be ‘disappointing,'” he said.