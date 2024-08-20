U.K. clearing out prisons for thought criminals after riots

E-transfer (Canada):

Sometime in September, officials in the United Kingdom plan to release 2,000 prisoners in a single day. The decision is not an act of prison reform by new Prime Minister Keir Starmer; rather, the release, along with thousands of others, is to make room to accommodate individuals charged during riots against mass migration.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed this decision, and how it compares to other crimes and protests.

Recalling the response to rape gangs that targeted some 1,400 underage girls, “they didn't have the manpower deal with that, but they can deal with this,” said David Menzies.

David also suggested that here in Canada, the Trudeau Liberals would be “salivating over having this kind of power.”

“You think they wouldn't do this to the next version of the Freedom Convoy?” asked Sheila. “Absolutely,” David replied.