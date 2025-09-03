U.K. comedian arrested over tweets about transgenders

A famous British comedian was arrested after returning to the United Kingdom for a trio of posts he made on social media, which police said amounted to inciting violence.

“If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls,” wrote Graham Linehan on X.

“I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. Fuck em,” read another post from Linehan, the creator of popular British shows The IT Crowd and Father Ted. A third post simply said “A photo you can smell” with a picture of left-wing protesters.

On Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra condemned the arrest as an authoritarian act by police.

It was “not normal” for five armed police to arrest Linehan at the airport, Ezra said, where he was then grilled for hours and eventually charged.

“Maybe it's not actually about securing a conviction,” he continued. “Maybe charging him is about terrorizing people into silence,” showing the public that “no one is safe,” regardless of fame or popularity, if you cross transgender activists.

And while his posts may have been “rude,” citizens are supposed to be allowed to be rude in the United Kingdom.

“Can any pro-transgender cop arrest someone who is rude towards trans people and say stop tweeting or you'll stay in jail?” Ezra asked. “Well of course,” he said. “It may not be lawful, but it works.”