U.K. court ruling contends police disavow impartiality when participating in Pride events

A recent High Court decision in the United Kingdom has sent shockwaves through the policing community, challenging the role of law enforcement in politically charged events like Pride parades. The ruling centres on the Northumbria Police Force’s participation in the Newcastle “Pride in the City” 2024 event, examining critical questions about impartiality that may resonate across borders, including in Canada.

The case was brought by Linzie Smith, a gender-critical lesbian, who contested the decision of Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine to allow officers to march in uniform, display the Progress Pride flag, and use a police van adorned with transgender pride colours.

Smith argued that these actions breached the police’s statutory duty of impartiality under the Police Act 1996 and related regulations, aligning the force with gender ideology in a way that clashed with her beliefs.

Smith was supported by figures like Harry Miller of Fair Cop and gender-critical professor Kathleen Stock, while Jardine defended the participation as a lawful exercise of discretion, asserting it fulfilled the public sector equality duty under the Equality Act 2010.

However, Justice Linden ultimately ruled that Jardine’s decision was irrational, citing flawed reasoning and a misinterpretation of equality duties. The judge found that the activities likely created an impression of bias, particularly among gender-critical individuals, undermining the force’s neutrality.

In a key passage, the court noted: “The effect of the activities challenged… was sufficiently obvious for the Defendant’s decision to be outside the range of reasonable decisions open to her.”

While this landmark judgment only applies only to the 2024 event, leaving future participation —such as for 2025 — up to Jardine’s reconsideration, the implications stretch beyond the UK.

In Canada, police forces like the Toronto Police Service and York Regional Police have similarly engaged in Pride events, with officers marching in parades and attending themed breakfasts.

The RCMP and Canadian Armed Forces have also partook and flown the ever-changing inclusivity flag(s), even though Canada’s national flag is meant to be the beacon of inclusion.

The participation of law enforcement in these events is framed as community engagement, yet, for Canadians holding gender-critical or traditional views — such as those advocating for sex-based rights — this visible alignment risks eroding trust in policing.

The UK ruling underscores that impartiality is non-negotiable for law enforcement, and instead is a principle enshrined in ethical codes.

Justice Linden’s critique of Jardine’s reliance on equality duties as a blanket justification highlights a broader tension: balancing inclusion, with neutrality.

For Canadian parents concerned about school gender policies or women seeking safe, single-sex spaces, the sight of police waving ideological flags brings doubts about their fairness when it comes to law enforcement.

As policing navigates divisive social debates, maintaining trust hinges on neutrality. The question remains: are Canadian forces striking the right balance, or wading too deeply into ideological waters?