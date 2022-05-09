U.K. pledges £1.3 billion to Ukraine in foreign aid

﻿Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that Britain will be providing further support to Ukraine and has pledged £1.3 billion to the country in foreign aid. This package will include £300 million in military equipment such as anti-battery radar systems which are designed to target Russian artillery, global positioning system jamming equipment and night-vision devices.

This new pledge from Johnson will double the spending commitment to Ukraine.

Without calculation, the U.K. government said that this is the highest rate of spending since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, with the prime minister also making a statement saying that he intends to host a meeting of leading defence companies later in May to discuss increasing even more production within Ukraine.

Johnson's government has said that extra spending on Ukraine will come from a reserve used by the government for emergencies.

“Putin's brutal attack is not only causing untold devastation in Ukraine — but it is also threatening peace and security across Europe,” Johnson said. “The U.K. was the first country to recognise the scale of the threat and send arms to help the Ukrainians defend themselves,” the prime minister added.

“We will stand by that endeavour, working with our allies to ensure Ukraine can continue to push back the Russian invasion and survive as a free and democratic country.”