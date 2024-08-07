UK police pursuing 'social media crimes' over violent migrant crime

'The question of course is how soon does that come to Canada? And I think we're right on the precipice of this happening,' said David Menzies.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 07, 2024
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed how UK authorities are going after people for 'social media crimes' instead of pursuing violent migrant crime during Tuesday's live stream.

Protests have erupted across England after three young girls were killed and ten other people, including eight young children, were injured during a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed event in Southport.

Speaking about the current focus of law enforcement, Sheila explained, "It's not the mobs of armed maniacs attacking people because they are suspected of being white right-wingers, and what they mean is white working class."

"It's grandmas and people who are posting prickly things on Facebook," she said.

David compared this behaviour from law enforcement to the Ontario Provincial Police questioning a woman for posting a social media video criticizing certain people for allegedly defecating on Wasaga Beach.

Speaking about this incident, David said, "A social media user by the name of Natty outed this happening and she got a visit by a member of the Ontario Provincial Police not to find out more information about who might be defecating on a beach, but why did she say what she said."

"And this guy hadn't even seen her video," added David. "Within hours of us publishing her shakedown by the OPP, her TikTok channel was permanently banished. It was later restored — a different channel."

News Analysis United Kingdom
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.