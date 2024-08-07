UK police pursuing 'social media crimes' over violent migrant crime

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed how UK authorities are going after people for 'social media crimes' instead of pursuing violent migrant crime during Tuesday's live stream.

Protests have erupted across England after three young girls were killed and ten other people, including eight young children, were injured during a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed event in Southport.

Divisions over two-tier policing fuel UK riots



Speaking about the current focus of law enforcement, Sheila explained, "It's not the mobs of armed maniacs attacking people because they are suspected of being white right-wingers, and what they mean is white working class."

"It's grandmas and people who are posting prickly things on Facebook," she said.

David compared this behaviour from law enforcement to the Ontario Provincial Police questioning a woman for posting a social media video criticizing certain people for allegedly defecating on Wasaga Beach.

Speaking about this incident, David said, "A social media user by the name of Natty outed this happening and she got a visit by a member of the Ontario Provincial Police not to find out more information about who might be defecating on a beach, but why did she say what she said."

"And this guy hadn't even seen her video," added David. "Within hours of us publishing her shakedown by the OPP, her TikTok channel was permanently banished. It was later restored — a different channel."