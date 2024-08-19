UK prison overcrowding crisis prompts early release plan
The Ministry of Justice plans on implementing 'Operation Early Dawn' amid concerns over jail capacity.
The Ministry of Justice has announced plans to launch "Operation Early Dawn" next week, a measure aimed at addressing the critical overcrowding in UK prisons. This decision comes as pressure mounts on the justice system, with prison capacity reaching its limits.
"Operation Early Dawn" would allow for defendants currently awaiting a court appearance to be held in police cells until additional prison space becomes available.
A Ministry spokesperson, speaking to the BBC, stated they would "update on operational decisions in the normal way" and assured that the government would "always make sure we have the prison places we need." However, concerns have been raised about potential delays in court proceedings if defendants are held in police cells pending prison bed availability.
Mark Fairhurst, chair of the Prison Officers' Association, highlighted the severity of the situation. He reported 397 new receptions last week, describing it as the "biggest influx" in recent memory. As of Friday, only 340 spaces remained in the adult male closed estate.
The strain on the prison system has led to drastic measures. Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced plans to reduce the proportion of sentences served behind bars from 50% to 40% for certain offenders. This move is expected to result in the release of 5,500 offenders in September and October.
The government has confirmed that individuals involved in recent unrest will not be exempt from this early release plan. This decision comes as police forces across the country continue to make arrests related to protests, with Britons taking to the streets against mass migration.
UK Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced that thousands of prisoners will be released early beginning in September. Following their release, prisoners detained for opposing mass migration will occupy the vacated spots. pic.twitter.com/DnyUqAngyl— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 19, 2024
