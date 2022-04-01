Ukraine wants to ban the letter Z

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the Ukrainian government's call to criminalize a letter of the alphabet.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

Well, I regret to inform you that the letter Zed, Zee, Zeta, Ze, whatever you call it, is now zapped. It’s frozen. I know, that sounds zany. But it’s true. It started with what I thought was a joke. This is a tweet from the foreign minister of Ukraine: 'I call on all states to criminalize the use of the ‘Z’ symbol as a way to publicly support Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. ’Z’ means Russian war crimes, bombed out cities, thousands of murdered Ukrainians. Public support of this barbarism must be forbidden.' Now, I am not in favour of an authoritarian ruler invading a neighbouring country, which is what Putin has done. But I am also not in favour of an authoritarian ruler telling neighbouring countries that they must criminalize peaceful political expression. I can’t help notice that Ukraine has banned opposition political parties that disagree with their president. I can’t help but notice that Ukraine has banned media that disagree with their president. And now they want to regulate political speech in other countries — including the use of a letter of the alphabet? I just think it’s extra-weird, given that Ukraine abides the notorious Azov battalion, which just happens to use Nazi imagery, including the occasional Nazi swastika. There’s a Z in the word Nazi, I can’t help but notice.

