Ukrainians arrive unvaccinated while Canadians banned from travel

The first two Ukrainian refugee families have arrived in Port Hope, Ontario and it highlights the hypocrisy of the Canadian Government.

Now, I want to be clear that this is not a sinister hit on actual refugees fleeing actual war zones, but rather a report to point out the absolute hypocrisy of the Canadian Government and their virtuous health and safety policies that aren’t really about the health and safety of Canadians.

Our minority Liberal Government Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigned on the segregation of COVID vaccinated and unvaccinated Canadians in the fall of last year. Referring to those opposed to receiving an experimental injection as racist misogynists he asks, “do we tolerate these people?”

This rhetoric was endlessly amplified by his state funded media that terrified mainstream news-savvy Canadians into thinking that unvaccinated people were these asymptomatic COVID super spreaders who were going to kill everyone while collapsing our healthcare system, and in doing that, it sewed hate and division between families and friends.

But none of that seems to matter anymore because there is a war in Ukraine.

In this video pregnant mother of soon-to-be-two children Hannah says that they fled Ukraine on February 26th and were “on the road, from country to country,” for nearly two months. Later in the video the host family notes that both families are not vaccinated and it will be at least another week until they receive their first dose.

Suddenly the Canadian Government is welcoming unvaccinated people, after banning unvaccinated Canadians from almost all aspects of society for the last several months?

Yet even still every day Canadians are stripped of their right to freedom of movement by way of their medical status because if you’re not vaccinated against COVID-19 then you are still being forbidden by your own Government from boarding a plane, train or bus. And the same mainstreamists that cheer that on are the ones simultaneously welcoming and cheering on the arrival of unvaccinated refugees with open arms.

The hypocrisy of this Government in the way that it willy-nilly enforces these “health and safety” protocols and policies is absolutely absurd. Especially for an injection that has shown in real time not to prevent transmission or infection.

Plus, why are we treating war-fleeing refugees who have been in limbo for several weeks as photography props? It reminds when Trudeau accused Harper of utilizing refugees for political gain a few months before he used those same refugees in a photo-op for his own political gain.

These aren’t photography props. They’re people. And we want all people to be able to exercise their freedom of movement, regardless of their medical status.