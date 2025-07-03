UN calls to criminalize fossil fuel 'disinformation'

The UN's special rapporteur on human rights and climate change argued this week that wealthy nations are legally obligated to phase out oil, gas and coal by 2030 while compensating communities harmed by resource development — and called for the criminalization of those spreading so-called misinformation about climate change.

“These countries are responsible for not having prevented the widespread human rights harm arising from climate change and other planetary crises we are facing – biodiversity loss, plastic pollution and economic inequalities – caused by fossil fuels extraction, use and waste,” argued Elisa Morgera, who, in addition to her role with the UN, serves as a professor of global environmental law at the University of Strathclyde in the U.K.

A report from The Guardian focusing on Morgera's findings outlined the UN rapporteur's goal:

States must ban fossil fuel ads and lobbying, criminalize greenwashing (misinformation and misrepresentation) by the fossil fuel industry, media and advertising firms, and enforce harsh penalties for attacks on climate advocates who are facing a rise in malicious lawsuits, online harassment and physical violence.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Climate Depot founder Marc Morano, who provided a less hyperbolic perspective on the situation.

“They first want to intimidate you into silence,” Marc said, noting how the term “climate denier” is used in the same manner as calling someone a “Holocaust denier.”

When this tactic fails, radical environmentalists then try to seize control of information by working with Big Tech firms like Google “to manipulate information flow.”

Demands to criminalize so-called climate misinformation are an attack on free speech the Climate Depot founder said, with environmentalists pushing to silence critics “because people might vote the wrong way.”

Ezra compared these censorship efforts to the attempts to stifle “alternative views” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It's very political what's going on here,” noted Ezra. “They're basically saying, 'we want to win the argument, but we want to stop the other side from even being allowed to argue'. That's really their confession.”

Marc was in agreement, suggesting the debates around COVID and climate follow “the same exact template.” Following President Trump's first electoral victory in 2015, “that's when all of the controls came down,” Marc explained.

“Not only the mainstream media, but all the social media. That's when we had the deep state and national security and intel agencies embedded in things like Twitter,” he said.

“Why are they saying all of this? Because the COP30 UN summit is coming up and is perhaps the most unanticipated dreaded UN summit by climate activists in the history of climate summits because, as of right now, not even two dozen countries out of 200 have even made pledges let alone kept pledges in line with the UN Paris Climate Agreement net-zero goals.”