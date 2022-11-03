UN will double down on Agenda 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals: Marc Morano

In case you're unaware, the annual United Nations climate conference is fast approaching. This year's event, hosted in Egypt, will bring the world's climate hypocrites together starting on Nov. 6 and running until Nov 18.

While Rebel News won't be in attendance this year, another skeptic of the UN's so-called green policies will be, Climate Depot's Marc Morano.

Marc joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to share his past experiences covering the conference and what he thinks about this year's gathering.

Speaking about how the world is facing an energy crisis, Marc asked rhetorically, “And what is the UN going to do?”

Well, in his opinion:

They're going to double down, as is Joe Biden and I'm sure Justin Trudeau, and say this is a great opportunity, all this chaos to now have a faster transition than we thought. And that's the insanity that is the United Nations conference in Egypt that I'll be attending.

