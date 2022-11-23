Undercover Inside The Heathrow Migrant Hotels

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Lewis Brackpool PETITION: Stop The Boats The U.K. government must stop allowing illegal immigrants to cross into the English Channel via Border Force vessels and Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeboats. If you agree, sign this petition. 1,148 signatures

Goal: 5,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure Liquid syntax error: Error in tag 'subpage' - No such page slug petition_stop_the_boats_1

Migrants are crossing the English Channel in record numbers with more than 40 thousand this year alone. The UK government is struggling to find accommodation for the illegal migrants and has been housing migrants in hotels around the country, at the cost to the taxpayer of more than £6 million per day. The government plans to temporarily house the migrants whilst their asylum applications are processed to determine if they are genuine refugees or economic migrants.

Along with record numbers of illegal crossings, Britain is experiencing record numbers of asylum applications. This has led to a backlog in the asylum application process and means that many of the new arrivals could end up being housed in hotels for years whilst their applications are being processed.

When somebody is undergoing an asylum application in the UK they are unable to work but are entitled to a number of benefits such as housing, cash support, healthcare, education and child support. The housing of migrants in hotels has sparked outrage in parts the country with many criticising the government for helping migrants instead of homeless British people.

Rebel News Reporter Callum Smiles gained access to two hotels being used to house migrants just outside of Heathrow Airport, the Crowne Plaza and the Atrium. The Crowne Plaza has been referred to online as Little Albania because of its recent influx of Albanians, with other illegal immigrants complaining about violence and drug selling in the hotel.

Rebel News managed to gain exclusive footage from inside the hotels. This report contains never seen before footage showing just two of more than 200 migrant hotels around the country.

For more reports on the migrant crisis please visit MigrantReports.co.uk.