Undercover investigation reveals unrestricted late-term abortions in Canada

An undercover investigation by pro-life advocate Alissa Golob challenges the belief that late-term abortions are rare and limited to medical emergencies in Canada, reigniting a decades-old debate.

Pregnant while visiting abortion clinics, Golob, executive director of the pro-life organization Right Now, documented how providers discussed gestational limits (or the lack thereof) and used dehumanizing language for late-stage pregnancies.

“We’ve been told that late-term abortions only happen for serious medical conditions. That’s not true,” Golob said. “I asked the abortionist directly: ‘Do I have to prove that I’m at risk?’ The answer was no. Absolutely not. Clinic after clinic repeated the same thing: no restrictions, no legal limits, no justification required.”

Golob's Toronto clinic investigation, which included recorded staff conversations, revealed that finding someone to perform the procedure after 35 to 36 weeks "might not be possible," though Golob notes it is not impossible.

Induced at 37 weeks herself, Golob used the exposé to highlight the ongoing misinformation about Canada’s nonexistent abortion laws.

Golob's recordings reveal clinical and dehumanizing language used for developed fetuses. At 24 weeks, a nurse avoided "baby," telling Golob there were "discernible shapes." She was also instructed to "just throw [fetal remains] in the garbage or flush it down the toilet" if expelled at home.

In another instance, the abortionist tells Golob that abortions “benefit society in general.”

“Families tend to be able to have a higher socioeconomic status,” she can be heard saying. “Patients can complete their plans, which generally involve education or employment or things like that. So the reasons to do it are valid, and everybody will reflect that to you.”

Golob stated that the rapid procedure, which involves injecting the fetal heart with digoxin and inserting laminaria for cervical dilation on the same day, allows no time for a woman to reconsider ending the pregnancy.

“This was particularly disturbing,” Golob said. “I know of cases where women changed their mind, but there was nothing they could do. The procedure had already begun.”

Canada is one of the few developed countries with no abortion laws regulating gestational limits. According to Golob, this means that the availability of late-term abortions is basically on demand, despite assurances otherwise.

“The majority of Canadians are against late-term abortion,” Golob said. “Public policy should reflect public opinion, and this video proves that current practice does not. The federal government has an obligation to have some regulations and restrictions—and right now, they don’t.”

Golob’s investigation comes as provinces like Alberta begin debating policy resolutions to restrict late-term abortions.

“My investigation is an extension of that, to show that these atrocities are happening. We’re not being told the truth,” Golob reiterates,” so what does the public have to say about that?”