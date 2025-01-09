Unelected bureaucrats impose unlegislated tax hike on Canadians

Taxpayers are ticked off with Trudeau’s government, who quietly increased capital gains outside the parliamentary process. There is limited recourse, according to a former Parliamentary Law Clerk.

Middle and lower classes expressed grave concerns about the tax hike, claiming wealthier Canadians and larger corporations have the legal resources to contest an audit by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Parliament passed a June 11 Ways And Means Motion to increase taxation from 50% to 67% on capital gains over $250,000, though no tax bill ever followed. Nevertheless, the CRA warned it would collect interest March 3 on unpaid capital gains taxes, reported Blacklock’s.

Trudeau defends his controversial wealth tax hike on individuals with capital gains over $250,000.



“What happens if the government provisionally collects a tax that ultimately never becomes law due to Parliament amending the bill or the bill never passing?” asked Conservative MP Larry Maguire in 2021. “These are questions that ultimately can end up before the courts,” replied then-Law Clerk Philippe Dufresne.

“If there is a dispute with respect to what was done then the courts will look to the applicable law and precedents,” he said, noting that Canadians could only seek remedy before a judiciary. Dufresne acknowledged that tax agencies will sometimes implement proposed tax changes before their formal legislative enactment.

“Taxes are collected as of the date [June 11] of this notice even though it may be months if not years before the implementing legislation is actually passed by Parliament,’” he testified then. It is a longstanding practice, according to the House Of Commons Procedure And Practice.

Should the House of Commons dissolve, “there’s no ability for the House to consider legislation during that time,” said Dufresne, nullifying the Ways And Means Motion if legislation is not tabled eventually.

“A minority government cannot use a twisted ploy to circumvent the will of Parliament,” Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet said in 2021. “This is unheard of.”

Roughly 340,000 tax filers report profits annually from capital gains, with most recording less than $50,000 from the sale of small businesses, stocks or vacation homes.

Focus groups conducted last June and July did not approve of the fiscal policy, reported Blacklock’s. They refuted Freeland’s “tax fairness” claim, with many under the impression that auditors would target middle and lower classes.

A majority of Canadians also reject the idea that a tax hike would reduce the federal debt burden. Leger polling shows 54% of taxpayers prefer less government spending.

“A home equity tax is so unpopular that the only people who support this tax are the people who are paid to study it,” according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. Of the 3,093 comments collected, 95% were negative.

“If Trudeau goes through with this tax, the dream of home ownership will slip even further away from Canadians,” Conservative MPs said in a statement.

Trudeau and his cabinet then characterized Conservatives as having wealthy friends, citing their opposition to the tax hike. “The Opposition Leader is taking cues from his lobbyist entourage on how to make the rich richer,” claimed Chrystia Freeland, then-finance minister.

The Department of Finance then polled Canadians on their resentment against “the rich” before hiking capital gains, records show.

Trudeau later met with equity tax lobbyists last June 25, where invitees complained that homeowners “reaped substantial gains in wealth.” Generation Squeeze for years has advocated for more than $3 trillion in taxation targeting home equity.

He told invitees that “older folks live in houses that are too much for them.” Opposition MPs have demanded the complete audio recording of the meeting to no avail.

Trudeau in the 2021 election campaign promised never to tax home equity in Canada. “I am happy to declare very strongly and clearly we will not be doing that,” he said at the time.

The Commons in 2020 also rejected a New Democrat motion to impose a 1% annual equity tax on assets over $20 million.

