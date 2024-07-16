Unions and notable sex activists targeting parents in court using federal funding

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A well-funded leftist mob, comprised of the NDP, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation, the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour, the Canadian Teachers Federation and radical LGBTQ+ groups is taking the Saskatchewan's government to court over its Parents' Bill of Rights.

The feds fund Fae Johnstone's hustle to attack Sask parents. Wisdom2Action has a rebrand and more money.



$400K more.



Queer Momentum is hiring a Sask organizer with that money to go after Scott Moe's Parent's Bill of Rights. pic.twitter.com/KcAFXyNGPH — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) July 16, 2024

The Parents’ Bill of Rights (Bill 137) was passed in Saskatchewan last October and requires students under 16 to obtain parental or guardian consent for school staff to “use the pupil’s new gender-related preferred name or gender identity.”

The Parental Bill of Rights is an inclusionary policy that ensures that parents are at the forefront of every important decision in their child’s life. pic.twitter.com/wyLpNRztxm — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) October 11, 2023

The YWCA's Fae Johnstone has entered the legal fray. Johnstone's organization, Queer Momentum, is "joining forces with CUPE" against Moe's popular legislation, which required the use of the constitutional firewall of the notwithstanding clause to prevent being overturned.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe explains why he's using the notwithstanding clause to protect parental rights in the province as his government fights against secret gender transitions in schools.https://t.co/FxkT7IjPZy pic.twitter.com/G65sSSK3dJ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 2, 2023

Recent polling shows 63% of Canadians want Saskatchewan to resist the pressure of socialist activists, childless marms and total weirdos to prevent the sexualization of children in the classroom and the fostering of secrecy between teachers and students apart from parents.

A new poll shows a majority of Canadians support using the notwithstanding clause in the parental rights debate.



I think that the majority of Saskatchewan parents would also agree. pic.twitter.com/mQ9thnhUhP — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) October 13, 2023

But the notwithstanding clause has not deterred the radical left from thinking they should have unprecedented access to indoctrinate other people's kids. They are so enthralled at the prospect of sexual secrets with unrelated minors that they are suing to have more.

As reported in Sask Today, on the axis of evil between Johnstone and the public sector unions against parents:

“This partnership continues a long history of solidarity between labour and queer social justice movements as we work together to build a more free, equal and socially just future,” said Johnstone. “As [Premier] Scott Moe targets transgender students and their families to distract from his failure to deliver for Saskatchewan families, to fix decaying schools, or build an economy that works for everyone, queer activists and labour movements are working together to fight for the Saskatchewan we all deserve.” CUPE-Saskatchewan president Kent Peterson said the partnership is the first in Canada and crucial to the province’s 2SLGBTQI+ community and workers. “Mobilizing voters against hate-based policies, such as Scott Moe’s Bill 137 and his abuse of the notwithstanding clause to suspend the rights of children, will be a top priority for our new organizer,” said Peterson.

Johnstone is more recently notable for being the keynote speaker at last year's Saskatchewan YWCA Women of Distinction Awards and drawing international mockery to Hershey's after the chocolate company included the biological male activist in its Women's Day campaign.

Just like the chocolate, @Hersheys choosing larping man Fae Johnstone to represent women on International Women's Day left a bad taste in my mouth. https://t.co/7SLrwXraAs pic.twitter.com/gx5y2QNidC — Gender Receipts (@GenderReceipts) December 31, 2023

But who is paying for this? You are, at least in part. Johnstone's previous organization, Wisdom 2 Action, previously received well over a million dollars in federal funding from 2021–2024 for “advocacy.”

And again, on April 16, 2024, the federal budget included $12 million for queer advocacy. Guess who is taking credit for that? Fae Johnstone's Queer Momentum.

And with their portion of that nationwide funding, right now at nearly $400,000, Queer Momentum is hiring a Saskatchewan Organizer to assist the unions and on-the-ground sexual activists undermining parents — and the government acting on behalf of parents — and indoctrinating kids behind the backs of the people who love them the most.

Momentum will pay $30 an hour, one day per week, to "collaborate with Saskatchewan progressive, labour and allied organizations to build a united response to Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party."

But "preference will be given to trans/gender diverse individuals; Black, Indigenous and racialized queer and trans community members are encouraged to apply."

If the money dried up, so too would the activism. But it won't. Trudeau is funding the attacks on parents and Western premiers who are enshrining parents' rights in legislation.