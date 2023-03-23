United Airlines transgender flight attendant famed for pro-trans ad dies by suicide

United

Kayleigh Scott, the transgender flight attendant famed for taking part in United Airlines’ 2020 pro-transgender diversity campaign, was found deceased in Colorado in the early hours of Monday.

As detailed by the New York Post, the 25-year-old rose to fame with a transition story through a video produced by the airline.

“As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologize to everyone I let down. I am so sorry I could not be better,” wrote Scott in an Instagram post. “To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger. To those that gave me their everything, I am sorry my effort was not reciprocated.”

United Airlines extended their condolences to Scott's family, friends, and coworkers, stating, "We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Kayleigh Scott."

Scott previously credited the airline for the company's encouragement in transitioning.

“My life changed for the better when I came to United as a flight attendant. With the support from the company, our business resource group for LGBTQ+ employees, and all of my loving co-workers,” Scott said at the time. “I was able to break free from the chains that helped me and to this day, I’m living confidently. It’s my true self.”

As detailed in the United ad, Scott’s journey was marked by a determination to break free from social norms and to encourage others to embrace their true selves, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

"Gay, lesbian, bi, trans, pan, whatever, whoever you identify as, come out to be counted,” Scott said.

Scott later turned against the corporation, telling friends and family in a Facebook post on New Year's Eve that “I came to realize I work a meaningless job for a company that doesn’t value me as an employee.”

“I had my heart destroyed, I lost my nice little home and had to downsize significantly and start over,” continued the post. “I’m really struggling to find happiness and hope. I’m begging 2023 to be better to me. Please.”