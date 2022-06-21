University of Cincinnati discriminates against white and Asian students in STEM program

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Discrimination against white and Asian students in U.S. colleges continues unabated. The University of Cincinnati has produced a newly-worded “Undergraduates Pursuing Research and Science Program,” which doubles down on its discriminatory policies against white and Asian male students.

Speaking to the College Fix, Mark Perry, professor emeritus of economics at the University of Michigan-Flint asserted that the university responded to a federal inquiry into alleged discrimination against male applicants by making its STEM program outwardly discriminatory against both white and Asian male students.

The University of Cincinnati, which is a publicly-funded university, altered the language of its STEM program to advertise it as being open to applicants from “under-represented groups pursuing degrees and careers in STEM fields.” It was previously advertised as a “Research Experience for Women Undergraduates.”

The change in the language comes after the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights closed its investigation into Perry’s discrimination complaint against the university in 2020 after it found that the program was no longer gender-specific.

So instead of discriminating purely against males, the program now discriminates against only white and Asian males, which apparently makes the whole exercise kosher in the eyes of the Biden administration’s Department of Education.

“It’s a well-known and accepted statistical fact that the two main groups who do not qualify as being ‘under-represented in STEM fields’ are (a) White males and (b) Asian males,” Perry said in a statement to the College Fix. “Instead of equitably opening the program to all students including male students (which I guess was anathema and abhorrent), they renamed and repackaged the summer research program.”

“This outcome at UC – replacing a program that violates Title IX with a new program that violates both Title IX and Title VI — is unique and unprecedented and has never happened,” he said.

“It seems obvious that the University will continue to illegally exclude White males and Asian males from the UPRISE program just as they were excluded previously from the REWU program,” Perry added.

Perry has been a frontline fire against public universities that discriminate against students on the basis of sex and race. In May, Perry filed a Title VI complaint against the University of South Carolina after the school planned to limit applicants by race – excluding white students from applying.

Following Perry’s complaint, the school changed its application page.

“They’re so corrupt and they’re so unprincipled, that they do this all the time,” Perry told the Daily Caller. “They might not even realize they’re violating federal civil rights laws or they know that it’s illegal, but they do it anyway because they’ve done it in the past (and) they’ve always gotten away with it because no one has ever challenged them.”