University of Waterloo discriminating against straight white males in federally-funded job posting

An Ontario man is requesting an apology from the University of Waterloo after it advertised a discriminatory job posting online.

The David R. Cheriton School of Computer Science in the Faculty of Mathematics invited applications for two tenured faculty positions that read:

Exceptional scholars and researchers at the rank of Full Professor or Associate Professor are sought who are eligible to apply for a Tier 1 Canada Research Chair (CRC), established by the Government of Canada to enable Canadian universities to foster research excellence. Priority research areas include: Position 1, all areas of artificial intelligence. The call is open only to qualified individuals who self-identify as women, transgender, gender-fluid, non-binary, or Two-spirit. Position 2, all areas of computer science. The call is open only to qualified individuals who self-identify as a member of a racialized minority.

The salary range proposed for these positions is $170,000 – $250,000 annually.

After a brief land acknowledgement, the university’s job posting emphasizes its commitment to diversity and equity. It seeks applicants who align with its values of anti-racism and inclusion, encouraging applications from historically disadvantaged groups, including Indigenous peoples, Black individuals, racialized communities, people with disabilities, women, and 2SLGBTQ+ candidates.

It then reinforces the discriminatory practice noting that this is a “special opportunity for specific members of the four designated groups.”

A Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (HRTO) complaint was filed by Valery Gulyaev, which claims employment discrimination based on race, ethnic origin, sex, sexual orientation and gender identity.

“I am filing a complaint… For discriminatory job postings that restrict applications based on gender identity and racial identity,” reads part of the claim.

“This exclusionary practice has affected me by limiting my opportunity to apply for these positions based on my gender identity and racial background, rather than my qualifications and merit,” Gulyaev further states.

Gulyaev, who identifies as a white heterosexual male, reiterates various points of contention with the exclusionary hiring posting throughout his application to the HRTO.

He requests a revision of hiring policies to align with non-discrimination standards, punitive measures against those responsible for the discriminatory job postings and a public formal apology. He further seeks to apply for the positions based on "merit, free from discrimination regarding gender identity, sexual orientation, or race.”

The University of Waterloo (U of W) denied the discrimination claim, arguing that the applicant lacks standing since he did not apply for the tenured faculty positions, which were exclusive to Tier 1 Canada Research Chair candidates. The university stated its recruitment aligns with the Canada Research Chair Program and supports disadvantaged groups, adhering to section 14(1) of the Human Rights Code regarding equal treatment.

Gulyaev challenged the university's claims, stating that their defence relies on section 14(1) of the Ontario Human Rights Code which allows special programs that are designed to relieve hardship or assist disadvantaged groups in achieving equal opportunity, without infringing on rights under Part I of the Code.

“This section was crafted to foster programs that uplift and support disadvantaged groups, ensuring they have an equal footing in opportunities,” he claims, before criticizing the University of Waterloo for not “supporting or incentivizing disadvantaged groups” but rather “blatantly marginalizing and excluding other groups including white heterosexual males from even being considered for employment.”

He further condemns this exclusionary job posting as contradicting the spirit of section 14(1) of the Human Rights Code.

“The exclusionary job posting contradicts the spirit of section 14(1), which aims to eliminate barriers and promote inclusivity. Instead of providing equal opportunities for disadvantaged groups, it creates new discrimination and inequality.”

Through 77 numbered points spanning 16 pages, Gulyaev reiterates that the job posting ignores individual merits, relies on stereotypes, fosters a discriminatory environment and undermines the principles of equality.

Gulyaev argues that the university's dismissal of his HRTO application is "fundamentally flawed" because the job posting explicitly barred him from applying based on his race, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. He refutes the university's use of irrelevant precedents and highlights systemic discrimination in its hiring policy. Gulyaev asserts this practice violates human rights and exacerbates inequality.

He suggests the university could have fostered inclusivity through targeted outreach, mentorship, and unbiased selection processes. Gulyaev requests remedial actions, including implementing inclusive hiring practices, compensatory damages for harm to his career and dignity, and mandatory training for U of W in human rights while noting a contradiction between the job posting and the university's apparent commitment to equal employment opportunities.

According to the Government of Canada’s Canadian Research Chairs (CRC) program, institutions are paid at least $100,000 every year for these positions.

Tier 1 Chairs are “tenable for seven years” and for each position, the institution receives $200,000 annually for seven years.

Tier 2 Chairs are “tenable for five years” and for each “the institution receives $100,000 annually for five years, with an additional $20,000 annual research stipend for first-term Tier 2 Chairs.”

After contacting the CRC for comment, they did not respond to specific questions about the discriminatory job posting but invited a review of their frequently asked questions on equity, diversity, and inclusion practices.

The hyperlink leads to a Best Practices Guide, which states that job postings must use inclusive, unbiased language. It recommends phrases like “all genders” instead of “women and men” and the pronoun “them” instead of “him” or “her.” It also advises against stereotyping and prioritizing traditionally masculine traits, which they outline as “assertive, ambitious, competitive.”

It would appear that the University of Waterloo’s job posting violates the CRCs job posting guideline, but when requesting further clarification, no one responded before the publication of this article.