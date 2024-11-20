University of Waterloo hires firm to make websites China-approved
The University of Waterloo contracted 'Chinafy' to optimize its websites for users in mainland China, and accommodate Beijing's censorship regime.
The University of Waterloo (UW) has announced plans to contract Hong Kong-based firm Notey Limited, known as "Chinafy," to optimize its websites for users in mainland China.
The university’s decision to tailor its online content to suit China’s tightly controlled internet environment indicates a willingness to accommodate Beijing's censorship regime.
Chinafy specializes in adapting websites to function within China’s restrictive "Great Firewall," a digital landscape notorious for suppressing free expression and filtering information that does not align with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) guidelines.
According to official documents, UW intends to use Chinafy’s services to build and host web content that will be optimized for delivery within mainland China, ignoring the principles of academic integrity and freedom of information.
UW, meanwhile, has provided other bidders 14 days to challenge the award of this work.
Administrators have asked they detail their reasons, including their suggested alternate approach, on or before December 4. It is not yet known if other firms are considering a bid.
The dollar-value of the contract also remains unknown as of writing. Details are scarce, except for it being paid out as a lump sum.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
Robin Naismith commented 2024-11-20 16:13:21 -0500Good luck to Waterloo University with trying to do this because if they do end up doing this,then they should know that someone will take the site down because there should be NO Chinese connection at all