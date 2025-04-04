Unprofessional, but not misinformation: Alberta doctor dodges license suspension

Dr. Roger Hodkinson will maintain his medical license following a hearing before the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA). The tribunal imposed minimal sanctions on the pathologist, known for his outspoken views.

In November 2020 and April 2021, Dr. Hodkinson made 17 public statements critical of public health officials, questioning the efficacy of masks and vaccines. Initially, the CPSA alleged these remarks were inaccurate or misleading.

However, after negotiations with The Democracy Fund's legal team, the focus shifted to concerns that his comments violated ethical codes and extended beyond his professional scope as a pathologist. As The Democracy Fund explains, Hodkinson was outspoken but not wrong.

Dr. Hodkinson acknowledged that his critiques of fellow physicians technically breached the Code of Ethics and Professionalism and admitted he should have clarified that his views were outside the typical scope of a general pathologist. The tribunal did not find that his statements constituted misinformation.

The resolution includes a caution and a requirement for Dr. Hodkinson to complete an online course on influence and advocacy.

Premier Danielle Smith has pledged to review the regulation of professions to ensure speech is protected, emphasizing regulation based on competence and conduct rather than expression.

Dr. Hodkinson, a Cambridge-educated pathologist with a 50-year career, emphasized the importance of debate in scientific progress, stating, "The essence of progress in all scientific matters, including medicine, is debate regarding scientific findings."