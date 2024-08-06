UNRWA fires 9 employees after investigation reveals possible involvement in Oct. 7 terrorist attacks

E-transfer (Canada):

The United Nations announced on Monday that nine staff members from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) were possibly involved in the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

The nine employees will be terminated from their positions after an investigation by the UN's Office of Internal Oversight Services established the staff members' possible involvement in the attacks.

As reported by the CBC, a spokesperson for the UN secretary general declared that "For nine people, the evidence was sufficient to conclude that they may have been involved in the seventh of October attacks."

In March of this year, the Liberal government announced that it would be resuming funding to the UNRWA after temporarily pausing it due to accusations its employees' were involved in some capacity in the attacks.

Trudeau has given these murderers tens of millions of Canadian tax dollars SINCE the attack. https://t.co/rJZGpFun0p — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 5, 2024

A source reportedly told the CBC that the Liberal government felt "comfortable" resuming the funding after they received an interim report from the UN examining the allegations.

The UN spokesperson noted further that all nine individuals suspected of being involved in the attacks are males.

🚨 UN finally admits staff ‘may have been involved’ in Oct 7 Hamas attack



This means even as Israel raised the alarm, we, as the Australian taxpayers, continued to fund terrorists.



Full story: https://t.co/aUuM89SoZ1



TIME TO DEFUND UNRWA pic.twitter.com/WFDY3JwwMr — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 6, 2024

"For us, any participation in the attacks is a tremendous betrayal of the sort of work that we are supposed to be doing on behalf of the Palestinian people," he said.

The UNRWA previously fired 12 employees and placed seven on administrative leave after increasing accusations some of its staffers were involved in the attacks.

The Hamas-led terror attacks against Israel resulted in the deaths of over 1000 civilians and left around 250 people taken hostage by Hamas.