“Unsafe” for BIPOC, LGBTQ2IA+? Ryerson School of Journalism Goes Woke

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at an article from The Ryersonian, which is the official in-house news publication of the Ryerson School of Journalism.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about the article's thesis that the school has “a lot of work” to do:

“Unsafe? They don’t mean like open manhole covers or asbestos or no fire alarm system. They mean words and feelings. “The school of journalism is not yet a “safe place” for paper-thin-skinned political pouters who think and talk of nothing else other than grievances and race and gender and just being quarrelsome orcs.”

We’re hiring here at Rebel News, looking for a few journalists. We wouldn’t discriminate against someone who went to journalism school, but we might check to make sure they're not brainwashed from it.

