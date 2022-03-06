Unsilenced: Chinese-Canadian filmmaker on his new film about the persecution of Falun Gong

Chinese Canadian filmmaker, Leon Lee joins Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss why he felt compelled to make a movie on the state of religious liberty in China.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 06, 2022
  • News Analysis

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Chinese Canadian filmmaker, Leon Lee joins Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss why he felt compelled to make a movie on the state of religious liberty in China and the intimidation he and his crew faced to make it.

Lee has brought the persecution of Falun Gong and those trying to tell the truth about the state of religious liberty in China to the big screen in his new movie, Unsilenced. Based on true events, the film follows a Chinese student and Falun Gong practitioner, and an American journalist, in their fight to tell the world about China's evil crackdown on free thought and belief.

To get tickets to see Unsilencedclick here to check for showtimes in your area.

China Canada
