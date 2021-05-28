Get it before it's banned: New book about trans athletes taking over women’s sports

UNSPORTING How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport ORDER YOUR COPY NOW

I’m so proud our latest book. It’s called Unsporting: How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport.

It’s co-authored by former Canadian track champion Linda Blade and our dear friend Barbara Kay, the National Post columnist. It’s powerful. It’s fact-packed. It’s persuasive. It’s also compassionate. And it stands up for girls and women.

Which is why I’m certain this book is going to be banned very soon.

That’s not me being paranoid. My own book, called China Virus, was banned by Amazon less than a week after they published it. Amazon’s excuse was that my book contradicted “official sources.”

Well, watch out, because Unsporting absolutely demolishes the “official sources” that have been promoting biological males competing in women’s and girl’s sports.

Amazon has approved Unsporting for now. But I’m truly worried they’re going to delete it, when the gender activists start complaining about it — without even reading it first, of course!

I’ve read the book cover to cover and it’s great. But in case you need more persuasion, please watch this interview I just did with both authors, so you can see how great they are.

I learned so much in this book — it’s truly well-researched and well-written. That’s the main reason to buy it.

But almost important is to send a signal to the world (especially the publishing world) that “cancel culture” isn’t acceptable. So many books questioning trans extremism have been banned. Even one of the most successful authors of our time, J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, has been disowned by her own colleagues for simply stating that men and women are different.

Unsporting is a great book. And the simple act of buying it is also a statement: that you’re not going to be bullied because some mob says so. Unsporting is available as an e-book, paperback, and soon on audiobook.

I really don’t think any other publisher in Canada would touch this — they’re either too afraid, or they’re censors, too.

I hope you enjoy the book and if you have a chance, please leave a review when you’re finished reading it.